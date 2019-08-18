Bella Hadid exits club minutes after ex-flame The Weeknd walks in

Supermodel Bella Hadid may have been recurrent with her relationship with former lover The Weeknd but it seems the two aren’t willing to ride the rough waters for a probable reunion.

As per the latest intel, the 22-year-old diva who had previously painted the town red with her endearing romance with the singing sensation, is presently steering clear of all possibilities of a probable patch-up.

According to TMZ, Hadid was spotted carousing the night away with friends and was seen ‘in great spirits’ at a nightclub up until her ex-flame showed up.

The report revealed that things took an awkward turn at the club after the beauty queen was spotted exiting merely minutes after the arrival of Abel Makkonen, who is known better by his stage name The Weeknd.



While the report stood firm on the unpleasant encounter, we still remain unclear whether the former lovebirds had a chance to exchange any words at all before she called it a night and headed out.

On the other hand, E! citing a close source revealed: “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."