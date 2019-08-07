Bella Hadid and The Weeknd part ways yet again

America’s leading model Bella Hadid is following the footsteps of her sister Gigi Hadid, as she too parted ways with her beau The Weeknd.

According to circulating reports, the 22-year-old supermodel called it quits with the three-time Grammy Award winner as ‘distance’ took the best of them.

As per a source cited by E! News, "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

The duo had initially started dating back in 2015 during Coachella and had parted ways at the end of the same year.

The pair ended up patching things up in February of 2016 but broke up yet again after which Abel Tesfaye better known by his stage name The Weeknd, started dating Selena Gomez.

His relationship with the singer couldn’t last long and he reunited with Bella again in 2018.