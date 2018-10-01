Mon October 01, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Famed singer Zayn Malik was reported to have cheated on his girlfriend Gigi Hadid back in March following the break the duo had taken from their relationship.

According to a report by The Sun, the former One Direction member had gotten cozy with a 41-year-old masseuse called Italian Enrica.

The report citing the woman stated: “Zayn could get any girl he wants and he was with Gigi, who is obviously incredibly beautiful. So I was pretty surprised when he focused his attention on me – a 41-year-old woman with curves.”

Enrica had gone on to state: “He made me feel special. But, after a while I realised that he was just using me.”

Shedding light on how he had booked her for the massage, Enrica said: “I went to his bedroom and we had a massage session. He said he was very tired and stressed out. He told me to come back the next day. But afterwards he would appear rude and disinterested. We never really just hung out together.”

The occurrence recounted by Enrica had reportedly taken place two weeks after the couple had publicly announced to part ways. However, soon after the couple were spotted again hand in hand and had even spent Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha together confirming that things are back on track.

