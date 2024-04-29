 
Monday April 29, 2024
Kendall Jenner's new look sparks fans concerns

Kendall Jenner was recently under scrutiny for enhancing her face at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival

By Web Desk
April 29, 2024
Kendall Jenner raises concern over her new look

Kendall Jenner was recently under scrutiny for enhancing her face with the help of a plastic surgeon following her appearance at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.

The 28-year-old 818 Tequila founder attempted to pull off a casual look, while she attended the music festival over the weekend.

Giving off major ‘90s vibe, Kendall sported a tan jacket, pairing it with a casual pair of jeans.

In addition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star topped the look off with dark brown boots, funking up her low-key outfit.

Kendall kept her hair simple, naturally flowing from the baseball cap she accessorised with.

Despite her efforts to look away from the camera, paparazzi were able to capture a clear shot of the reality TV star’s glammed-up face.

In the photos, Kendall’s lips seemed to be very full-looking.

As soon as a fan shared the pictures of the model, netizens commented on her "plastic face."

One fan wrote: "That's Kendall."

Another chimed in, adding: "I thought this was Kim [shocked emoji] what did she do."

A third slammed: "Botox face."

Responding to the comment, a fourth added: "She looks PUFFY."