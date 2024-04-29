Kendall Jenner's new look sparks fans concerns

Kendall Jenner was recently under scrutiny for enhancing her face with the help of a plastic surgeon following her appearance at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.
The 28-year-old 818 Tequila founder attempted to pull off a casual look, while she attended the music festival over the weekend.
Giving off major ‘90s vibe, Kendall sported a tan jacket, pairing it with a casual pair of jeans.
In addition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star topped the look off with dark brown boots, funking up her low-key outfit.
Kendall kept her hair simple, naturally flowing from the baseball cap she accessorised with.
Despite her efforts to look away from the camera, paparazzi were able to capture a clear shot of the reality TV star’s glammed-up face.
In the photos, Kendall’s lips seemed to be very full-looking.
As soon as a fan shared the pictures of the model, netizens commented on her "plastic face."
One fan wrote: "That's Kendall."
Another chimed in, adding: "I thought this was Kim [shocked emoji] what did she do."
A third slammed: "Botox face."
Responding to the comment, a fourth added: "She looks PUFFY."
