Martin Short talks ‘coincidental’ Meryl Streep’s role in ‘Only Murders’

Martin Short reflects on the most “coincidental” role of Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building.



Short, 74, in conversation with People magazine revealed how Streep presented herself to cast against the actor as his on-screen love.

As per Short, Streep randomly called him one day and showed eagerness about the series and to be a part of it.

"The story with Meryl is she phoned me and said, ‘I want to be on it', " he said.

Short added, "They already planned that I would have a theatrical experience and there would be a love interest... so that was coincidental, but she just wanted to be on the show. She didn’t know about [the love story]."

Streep has joined the show from third season and confirmed her return in February in season 4 as well. Ever since the actress was linked with the show, multiple rumours speculated about her relationship with co-star Short.

Short’s addressed the buzzes by stating during Bill Maher’s podcast that he and Streep are “not a couple, we are just very close friends.”

For the unversed, Hulu has dropped the trailer for season 4 of the murder mystery, starring Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Martin Short and Steve Martin.