Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit back at Archewell ‘delinquency’ claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting back at claims of having any outstanding payments of their charity, Archewell Foundation.



The Sussexes were served a notice of delinquency, as a result if their foundation paying their due taxes and bills, before they even returned to the US following their visit to Nigeria.

However, a Harry and Meghan source revealed to MailOnline that the notice was actually issued because officials at California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office did not process the $200 cheque.

According to the report, the small fee was for their annual registration.

Moreover, the tax filings were submitted in full, in accordance with all the regulations, which were widely reported in the media in December 2023.

The Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, which is part of the Department of Justice in California, said that Archewell “failed to properly submit its annual report or renewal fees” due to which it has been suspended from “fundraising or distributing charitable funds.”

The insider told the outlet that “the California state filing, renewal and required payment were sent and delivered to the Attorney General's office via tracked mail, and received on time.”