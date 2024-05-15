Eminem releases obituary for the ‘end’ of Slim Shady ahead of new album

Eminem’s last full-length release was his 2020 album, ‘Music to Be Murdered By’

Eminem is laying his alter ego Slim Shady to rest with the release of his 12th studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

To formalise the occasion, the Rap God released an obituary in the Detroit Free Press on Monday, May 13, to officially declare Slim Shady dead.

The headline for the obituary, per Complex, reads, “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions.”

The obituary reminisces, “A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single My Name Is.”

The piece continues, ““Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”

The eulogy concludes, “May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.”

The obituary comes just weeks after Eminem announced his new album on Instagram.

The teaser, part of the fictional Detroit Murder Files, featured a true crime reporter announcing the death of Slim Shady, highlighting his complex, often criticized rhymes and his numerous enemies.

This new project will be Eminem's first full-length release since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.