Hailey Bieber styles baby bump in crop top: Photos

Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump during recent outing with her husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode beauty mogul, 27, shows off her growing baby bump as she styled herself in an oversized suit jacket over comfy white crop top, trousers and chunky black shoes.

On the other hand, the Baby crooner chose to go casual in bright green shorts pairing it with a graphic tee and his signature beanie hat.

The couple was spotted leaving office building in Los Angeles, showing Bieber’s appeared to be running errands just after five days making big reveal of their growing family.

The pair reportedly hid the pregnancy news for nearly six months before announcing it.

The Mirror also reported at the time of announcement that the model is entering the third trimester and the baby is expected anytime in the summer.

The couple has conceived the first baby nearly six years after marriage. As they announced the big news, Biebers also renewed their vows for the second time in Hawaii.

Furthermore, the expecting parents as per People magazine “can’t wait” to meet their little bundle of happiness. Talking to the outlet, they said, "They have a name that they think is perfect," adding: "They're also starting to decorate a nursery."