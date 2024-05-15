Zayn Malik reveals he craves more time with daughter Khai

Zayn Malik, who shares three-year daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, expressed his desire to spend more time with his little girl.



In an interview with Nylon Magazine, the former One Direction singer got candid about his relationship with his baby girl and what they do to bond.

“I only have my daughter 50% of the time,” he told the outlet, adding he “would have her 90% if I could.”

The doting father, who welcomed Khai in September 2020 before his final split with Hadid, revealed he didn’t really take much time to get to know himself more.

“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself,” the Dusk Till Dawn singer said.

“It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner,” said Malik.

However, Malik is perfectly happy with his quiet life with his little one and enjoying her favourite show that often gets him emotional.

"I'm actually quite a sensitive guy,” the 31-year-old singer said. “I cry a lot at movies.”

He shared that Khai’s favourite cartoon, Bluey, often reduces him to tears.

“It's called Bluey. It’s for kids,” he said. “It makes me cry regularly. I don't know why.”