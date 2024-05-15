Prince Harry, Meghan’s Archewell status restored after London stopover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly made a quick stop in London before landing back in the US following their Nigeria tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were invited by Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, concluded their three-day visit on Sunday, and were on their way back to California.

Before the couple could land in the US, the Sussexes were hit with the news that their Archewell foundation has been dubbed as “delinquent” by the Department of Justice in California, for its pending dues.

However, in a report published by The Mirror, the foundation, which was briefly suspended by the State of California, had its status restored to “current” after another cheque was issued “immediately” once the error had been found out by the foundation.

In a statement given to LA Times, the California’s attorney general said that Archewell is “current and in good standing.”

The news comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan have landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday after they made a quick stopover in London.

While they were in the UK for a brief time, they did not meet any of the members of the royal family.