Nicolas Cage to return as Spider-Man in live-action Amazon TV Series

Nicolas Cage, who is renowned for his unique acting approach and wide range of roles, is returning to the Spider-Verse.



After six years of providing the voice to the character in the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Cage will don Spider-Man Noir's trench coat once more, this time for the live-action series Noir.

The show, which is set against the gritty background of 1930s New York, introduces viewers to an elderly, combat-weary private investigator who used to be the only superhero in the city and transports viewers to a melancholic and gloomy metropolis in the vein of noir cinema.

The animated adaptation is produced by MGM+ and Prime Video in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The television series aims to delve deeply into the mind of a man who gave up wearing his superhero mask only to discover that his former existence is unavoidable.

As executive producers, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal—three of the original Into the Spider-Verse creative titans—return. The first two episodes will be directed by the acclaimed Harry Bradbeer, while Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will co-showrun.

Head of television at Amazon MGMStudios Vernon Sanders expressed excitement in bringing this fresh perspective on the superhero genre and extending the Marvel universe.

Sanders stated, "the incredibly talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero," highlighting the high hopes for this show.

Noir will debut in the US on MGM+ and will be available on Prime Video worldwide.