‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 release date revealed

Lola Tung who played Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty teases season 3 premiere date

Summer I Turned Pretty has officially kicked off its third season. Set to grace screens in the summer of 2025, the upcoming season promises an 11-episode feast for fans.

The much-anticipated news was shared by the Prime Video series' official Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 14, through a video showcasing the cast enjoying a beach day.

In the video, stars including Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rain Spencer, and Sean Kaufman are seen playing volleyball on the sandy shores when 21-year-old Tung, who portrays the central character Belly in the romance drama, turns to the camera with a bright smile exclaiming, "See you Summer 2025!"

The exciting teaser was accompanied by a caption that began, "We’re officially rolling on #TheSummerITurnedPretty Season 3. 11 episodes coming your way."



They wrapped up the caption with a hands forming heart emoji, "See you in Cousins in 2025."

It is pertinent to note that the series, based on Jenny Han’s trilogy of books, was officially greenlit for the third season ahead of the WGA and SAG_AFTRA strikes. However, the project faced production delays due to months-long work halt.