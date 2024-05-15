Love Island's Gemma Owen sparks romance rumours with tattooed hunk

Love Island's Gemma Owen sparks rumours with Damien Broderick

Love Island’s Gemma Owen recently sparked love speculations with a tattooed hunk after gracing the Kentucky Derby together.

The 21-year-old was spotted spending quality time with Irish style creator Damien Broderick.

Gemma donned a long pink dress at the sports event while, Damien looked dapper as he stood beside her.

Posing for group snaps, the reality TV star seemed all smiles at the Derby.

In addition, she joined Damien for a playful Tiktok video with luxury lifestyle and travel influencer Pia Muehlenbeck as well as her husband Kane Vato.

Broderick, who previously split from his influencer girlfriend Karina Lira, posed in a handful of photos alongside the brunette beauty.

However, Gemma’s representatives were adamant about shutting down rumours between the pair, confirming: "Gemma and Damien are not dating or romantically linked."

The statement comes after Damien confirmed his split with former girlfriend Karina in a post that read: "Sometimes things don’t work out unfortunately. She’s a beautiful and wonderful girl and she’ll find success and happiness where she goes."

