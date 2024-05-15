Benny Blanco talks to Selena Gomez about having kids ‘every day’

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are approaching their one-year anniversary

Benny Blanco can’t wait to settle down and start a family with Selena Gomez.

During his latest appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the music producer, 36, revealed that he sees marriage and children in his future with Gomez, 31.

“It’s always a topic of conversation to me every day,” Blanco admitted.

“That’s my next goal, to check the box,” Blanco declared, further explaining, “I have a ton of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

When host Stern noted that he sees marriage in the young lovebirds’ future, Blanco responded, “You and me both.”



Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco back in December, revealing that they had been dating for six months at the time.

Blanco admitted that he was taken off guard during their first date.

“When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date,” he told Stern.

“I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would’ve worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?’” he recalled.

Blanco then gushed about Gomez, exclaiming, “She’s the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest. She’s truly just like my best friend… we laugh all f***ing day.”