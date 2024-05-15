‘Supergran’ star Gudrum Ure dead at 98

Gudrun Ure played the Granny struck by magical ray in Supergran from 1985 to 1987

Gudrum Ure, widely acclaimed for her performance in Supergran, has passed away at the age of 98.

According to BBC on Tuesday, May 14, the death of the actress was confirmed by her niece Kate McNeill.

The niece shared a few memories of the UK native, including remembering her as a "really kind" person, who is happy to be recognised for her most famous role.

"She had a very memorable voice. I remember my husband was watching Casualty one night, and I went 'that's Gudrun' as soon as I heard the voice," McNeill added.

Ure’s character of the granny, who gained superpowers after being struck by a magic ray, swept the hearts of the young ones via the ITV series based on a series of children's books by Forrest Wilson.

The comedy crime fiction wrapped up in two seasons, ran for two years from 1985 to 1987.

In addition to her much-celebrated role in Supergran, Ure appeared in a slew of stage productions, radio plays, and other TV shows, including a 1951 stage version of Shakespeare's Othello, starring alongside and directed by Orson Welles.