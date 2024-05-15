Khloe Kardashian makes forced gesture with Tristan Thompson for kids

Khloe Kardashian appeared to make an “odd” move as she hugged ex-husband Tristan Thompson for the sake of her children.



The mother-of-two took her children, True and Tatum, to watch their dad’s Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA semi-finals on Monday.

The Kardashians star, 39, was seen embracing with her ex-partner, despite her grievances, during the sports event. Meanwhile, the kids were seen sitting in the athlete’s lap.

With the recent outing, fans were convinced that the couple may have rekindled their romance but body language expert, Judi James, in talks with The Mirror analysed the sighting as an “odd” move.

She claimed Khloe may look interested in Tristan but the feelings are not mutual.

James told the outlet, "sporting stars are undeniably charismatic in situ. Their popularity with the fans can be seductive and when you take your children to watch them play as Khloe has done here, you make a strong memory for them in terms of ‘My daddy the hero’."

"It seems odd for Khloe to want to sit watching him excel [after the cheating scandal] and to even throw in some gestures of support and encouragement, like this tightly-clasped hug complete with a loving, over-the-shoulder facial expression."

She continued: "Khloe seems to be one of life’s compartmentalisers, setting a gap between ‘Good father’ and ‘Not so good partner’ and there have always been hints that she is drawn back to him despite their history. These poses will obviously get the fans buzzing about another re-match but in the hug they perform there are clues that Tristan might be less keen than Khloe."

"He leans into this hug from a distance and appears to have his left arm occupied with a child. Meanwhile, Khloe’s splayed fingers on his back do seem to suggest a stronger connection here."