Phillip Schofield returns to social media with new profile picture

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has finally broken his year-long social media silence with new profile picture.

Former This Morning host Schofield, who was recently seen with close pal Declan Donnelly, turned to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his dog interestingly watching Formula.

The 62-year-old, who entertained TV fans with his co-host Holly Willoughby, has changed his profile picture to his new adorable puppy and went on to share a photo of his dog sitting on his bed watching Formula, captioning: "Thankfully, Alfie is a big @f1 fan."



Schofield's post suggests something about his time at home. The former morning show presenter originally had his comments on, but swiftly limited them.



His bio reads: "Nothing beats kindness, it sits quietly beyond all things.” Among those to like the photo was Keith Lemon comedian Leigh Francis and former co-star Josie Gibson. However, Willoughby did not comment on Schofield's post.

It comes as rumours swirl about Phil making a TV comeback after he was pictured with close pal Declan Donnelly. The pair were seen laughing and joking in London after enjoying a four-hour evening in a restaurant close to their respective homes.

Schofield admitted having an affair with a colleague and stepped down from ITV altogether in 2023. The review comes after Schofield revealed the relationship in a statement to the Daily Mail newspaper.

He described his relationship with the man as "unwise, but not illegal".



In May, the presenter departed This Morning with "immediate effect" following speculation over his relationship with co-host Holly Willoughby.

At the time, Schofield said he understood ITV had decided "the current situation cannot go on".

Before the affair was revealed, Willoughby released a short statement, saying the sofa would not be the same without him. The pair used to be firm friends, with their families even taking annual holidays together.

Holly Willoughby remained on the program but eventually left in October, 2023, when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder. She has since been working on her own TV comeback.

