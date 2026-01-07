ASAP Rocky admits becoming 'way more emotional' after embracing fatherhood

ASAP Rocky admits becoming 'way more emotional' after fatherhood

ASAP Rocky opened up about how much his heart has transformed after becoming a dad.

The rapper, who shares three kids with longtime partner Rihanna, revealed he has become more loving after having kids.

In a recent chat with W Magazine, Rocky said, “I am way more emotional.”

“Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella," he continued.

The Punk Rocky artist further shared that his love is not limited to his kids.

“I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world,” he told the outlet.

The actor is father to two sons Riot, 2, and RZA, 3, and a daughter, Rocki Irish, whom he recently welcomed with Rihanna.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky was asked, what is “going to happen when somebody tries to date” his daughter.

The rapper responded, "I’m going to pray for them.”

Rocky's latest remarks came almost a month after he talked about his kids' bond.

"Well, I'm surprised that the older two [are] getting along as much as they are," he told Extra. "You know, usually for them to be so close and age, [they'd] fight a lot, but [we're] a happy family."