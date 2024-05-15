Prince Harry dons full traditional attire to honour Nigeria tour

Prince Harry, honours his trip to Nigeria as he donned a full traditional attire, which was presented to him by Governor Uba Sani.



The Duke of Sussex, who was accompanied by wife, Meghan Markle, on their three-day visit, visited the African country to court it for hosting a future Invictus Games.

After the couple a school in Nigeria on their first day, they had a meeting with officials at Nigeria's Defence Headquarters. During the meeting, Governor Sani welcomed the former royal couple alongside other government officials.

As a token to welcome Harry, the governor presented the Duke with the framed portrait of Diana holding him as a child along with another portrait of him and Meghan on their wedding day. Prince Harry was also given other gifts before being decorated with traditional Hausa attire.

Following the traditional ceremony of dressing Harry in a Agbada, many social media users dubbed the Duke as a “Nigerian Prince.”

During the trip, Harry also visited a hospital and had heartfelt interactions with patients, who were former army men injured and recovering.

Prince Harry's tour of Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle comes 34 years after Princess Diana visited the country with Prince Charles.