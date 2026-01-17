Photo: Spencer Pratt reflects on rare bond with Meryl Streep's daughter

Spencer Pratt has spoken candidly about his good friends from the industry.

While speaking to US Weekly ahead of the release of his upcoming book, The Guy You Loved to Hate, Pratt talked about some of his most memorable experiences.

He began by sharing that he used to be closed friends with Meryl Streep's daughter Mamie Gummer as they spent time on the sets of Death Becomes Her together.

“Growing up, my best friend — and I was so young I didn’t even appreciate it — was Meryl Streep‘s daughter Mamie Gummer. I was on set multiple nights with her for Death Becomes Her, which now I look back, I’m like, ‘What a dope movie!’” Pratt began.

He went on to recall hanging out with Joe, the son of Jim Abrahams, during the filming of Hot Shots movies.

He added, “My other close friend was the director [Jim Abrahams] son Joe Abrahams, so I was on the set of all the Hot Shots movies with Charlie Sheen when he was all buff. I walked on the set of Armageddon."

Pratt also reminisced about Adam Sandler's early days in his book, which is slated to be released on 27th January 2026.

He moved on to a new topic by saying, "Growing up all the time in the kitchen at my buddy Zach’s house was just Adam Sandler at peak Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison.”