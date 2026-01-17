Sebastian Stan's godmother gives him new title
Sebastian Stan's godmother has recently revealed their rare connection
Anastasia Soar has talked about the precious connection she shares with Sebastian Stan.
In a new chat with Elle Magazine, Anastasia Soare shared that she is the godmother of the 43-year-old actor.
Anastasia began, "I am his godmother! He’s from Romania, from the same town I was from. His mother has been my friend since we were in the fifth grade."
It is noteworthy that Stan has been photographed with the 68-year-old beauty mogul at parties for her global makeup brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills, over the years.
Sebastian was aged 12 when he and his mom, Georgeta Orlovschi, immigrated to Rockland County, New York, in the early 1990s, after they lived in Vienna, Austria, for a short time following their departure from Romania.
Spilling the beans, she added, "His mom lives in New York, but we see each other when she comes here to visit."
Moreover, the successful businesswoman then shared how proud she is of her Oscar-nominated godson, who was born in Constanta, Romania.
Anastasia continued, "He’s an amazing person, and such a talent."
"I love him," she gushed before conclusion.
