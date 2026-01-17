Alison Arngrim reflects on 'Little House on the Prairie' audition for THIS reason

Alison Arngrim reflects on her over-the-top 'Little House on the Prairie' audition

Alison Arngrim just looked back at her “hysterical” audition for Little House on the Prairie.

The 63-year-old American actress and author played the role of Nellie Oleson in the historical drama television series loosely based on the Little House on the Prairie book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

At the 50th Anniversary Reunion of Little House on the Prairie, Arngrim reflected on securing the role of the show’s bully after facing rejection from previous auditions for the core Little House cast.

She said, "I did not read the books ... but I auditioned for everything as a kid. So, I go and audition for the part of Laura and the part of Mary, and I didn't get them. I remember saying, 'It's because I'm not a country girl.’”

The Even in Dreams star was asked again to give an audition mainly because they wanted to expand the Ingalls family's world after the series was picked up.

Arngrim recalled, "Then I get a call, 'You need to go down to Paramount to read for the Little House on the Prairie. And I remember I said, 'But I did that. And they cast it. They made it on TV, which is great. So, what do you mean?’”

She still consented to read for the part, without knowing what it would involve.

Arngrim remembered, "These were the days when, especially kid actors, they just throw you a page and they tell you nothing. And so I get these scenes, I don't know, they didn't say she's mean or anything,"

"And I'm sitting there with my dad, sitting on stairs [because] there's no seats left at the audition, and I start reading, and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' And I turned to my father, and I said, 'This is not a normal part,’” she elaborated.