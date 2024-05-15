 
Wednesday May 15, 2024
Tarek El Moussa’s wife, ex wife come together for hilarious collab

Christina Hall, and Heather Rae El Moussa recently took to Instagram to share a fun snippet

By Web Desk
May 15, 2024
Tarek El Moussa posts rare video alongside wife, sparking curiosity among fans

Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife Christina Hall, and current wife Heather Rae El Moussa playfully poked fun at their similarities in a viral clip.

The two recently took to Instagram to share a fun snippet of Heather and Christina playfully mistaking themselves, wearing matching outfits.

They captioned the clip: "I guess you’re not the only ones confused…”

They sported a pair of blue jeans alongside a black top, topping it off with blonde curled tresses.

The clip featured the two, noting: "Hi, I'm Christina!"

To which, Heather told Hall, jokingly replied, "I'm Heather!"

Pretending to be confused while twirling her hair, Heather said: "Wait, no. That's not right.”

Meanwhile, Hall quickly chimed in, adding: "Must be all that bleach."

Tarek was also spotted, sitting in an all-black outfit and the latter joined in the conversation, adding: "Well, I guess it is confusing."

The comments section was ablaze with fans commenting on the trio’s reunion, appearing to be getting along.

One fan wrote: "This is so healthy! On behalf of all of your children, I would like to say thank you!!!!!!!"

While another quipped: "I’m so uncomfortable and proud of you all at the same time! Great sense of humor from everyone!”