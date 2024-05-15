Ant McPartlin is 'a mess' after welcoming first baby with Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin shared the good news on his and Declan Donelly shared account

Ant McPartlin delightedly gave insights on his growing family following the arrival of his first baby with wife Anne-Marie Corbett.



Taking the baby bliss over social media on Tuesday, May 14, the father announced the baby's name with an adorable snapshot on his account that he share with his best friend and presenting partner, Declan Donelly.

The black and white photograph featuring the father cradling his son was accompanied by a caption that read, "Welcome to the family, Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54 am."

He went on to give update of each family member, starting with the new addition, "Baby is beautiful."

He described his wife as a "legend" before wrapping up the caption with a red heart emoji, "Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!"

Following the revelation, many of his fellows, friends and fans rallied to the comments section to wish the TV presenter well.



Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon gushed, "Awwwww darling I'm so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can't wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both."

Another TV personality among the celebrities was Davina McCall, who posted the congratulatory message, "Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you."