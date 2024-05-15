Prince William ‘mistress’ Rose Hanbury meets Queen Camilla

Rose Hanbury, who was rumoured to have an affair with Prince William, resurfaces as she meets Queen Camilla amid Princess Kate's cancer battle on Sunday.

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley was photographed all smiles meeting with the Queen on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials, taking place at Badminton House in England, reported Us Weekly.

Camilla and Hanbury were also joined by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury during their surprising meet up.



This was the first time Hanbury made a public appearance since March, when rumours of an alleged affair with the Prince of Wales resurfaced after it first began in 2019.

The rumours intensified when future Queen Kate cut back on royal duties following her major abdominal surgery in January.

Later, Kate revealed in late March that she was diagnosed with cancer, and she required some privacy to cope with it as she began her treatment.



Many speculated that Kate’s public absence was more than just medical leave and that she and William may being going through a split owing to his relations with Hanbury.

Hanbury was also a pal of Kate Middleton, as she lives close of the Waleses’ Adelaide Cottage.



However, the rumours did not die despite Hanbury’s lawyer dismissing the infidelity allegations. Now, her appearance with King Charles III's wife Camilla has given birth to claims she's still welcomed in the royal fold.

