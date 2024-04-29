Nicole Kidman's daughters accompanied her to AFI event: 'Loves of my life'

Nicole Kidman's daughters accompanied her to AFI event, made red carpet debut

Nicole Kidman even took home one of the coveted trophies, and her daughters were there at the ceremony. Keith Urban, her country music star spouse, was also by her side throughout the occasion.



On April 27, the actress from Dead Calm received the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award, making history as the first actor from Australia to do so.

According to a WWD article, Nicole's daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, wore gowns designed by Monique Lhuillier.

“There’s an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there’s also the most important thing — love, big, big love,” Kidman said from the stage inside the event, where she accepted the Life Achievement Award.

Gesturing to Urban and their children, she told the crowd, “Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

The 56-year-old actress looked stunning in a shimmering gold Balenciaga gown, accessorising with a matching gold watch, rings, and black heels.

The actress also posted a photo of herself performing on Instagram.

“Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you to all of you and to the @AmericanFilmInstitute for including me in this illustrious group of honorees - now let's have some fun!” added Kidman.

It's worth noting that Nicole Kidman has been nominated for Academy Awards five times and won an Oscar in 2003 for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in the film The Hours. She has also received six Golden Globes, two Emmys, and a BAFTA Award.