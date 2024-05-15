Martin Roberts chokes up recalling near-death experience

Martin Roberts breaks down over near-death experience

Martin Roberts recently broke down in tears over his near-death experience as he recalled being "given a second chance".

Speaking to Express.co.uk, the Homes Under the Hammer star offered an insight into his new project as he spoke about helping the wider community.

This came after the actor survived a major blow, recovering from pericardial effusion.

However, Martin decided to move forward with the project that revolved around renovating The Hendrewen Hotel and Pub in Wales.

The BBC presenter explained: "This pub hasn’t really been looked after for 150 years. So when I started taking it apart, it had every problem that you could possibly imagine. So we’ve taken it completely back to brick, but it’s now coming together again and it’s going to be this amazing project."

Continuing on the subject, Martin added: "We’re taking on local kids who are disengaged and giving them a chance to learn construction skills and really change their lives in a really positive way. It’s really nice to see the difference and the stories that are coming back…"

For the unversed, Martin’s renovation project aims to build a social hub for the village, providing local teenagers with further opportunities.