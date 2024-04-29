Gypsy Rose Blanchard catches up with ex-fiancé Ken Urker amid separation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently spent some time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, and his family after filing for divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson earlier this month.



People magazine reported that Urker shared pictures on his Instagram account featuring his outing with Blanchard.

The pictures, which were uploaded on April 27, also showed Urker hanging out with Blanchard's father, Rod Blanchard, and stepmother, Kristy Blanchard.

They all attended the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in Louisiana, where Gypsy has been living since her split from Anderson.

In Urker's Instagram Stories, the Blanchard family has captured all smiles while sitting together in lawn chairs at the festival.

Urker and Gypsy also posed for a solo shot, standing side by side in the street, interlocking their arms while flashing their smiles.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was seen proudly displaying her Husky dog tattoo, which she got together with her partner Urker.

The tattoo is said to represent their strong bond, according to Gypsy's cousin Bobby Pitre, who owns the tattoo parlour where the couple got the tattoo.

Less than a month after calling off her marriage to her estranged spouse Anderson, 36, after less than two years of marriage, Gypsy went on an expedition with Urker, her dad, and her stepmother.

While Gipsy was still incarcerated in 2020 for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who forced her to endure years of painful medical treatments that she did not need, the now-divorced couple first became acquainted.

In July 2022, while Gypsy was still in prison, she married Anderson. However, after being released on December 28, 2023, Gypsy declared her split with Anderson less than four months later.