Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix admits she's still 'not fully healed' from Scandoval

Ariana Madix believes she has a long way to go until she is fully healed from what Tom Sandoval made her go through.

The reality star opened up about coping with the aftermath of Scandoval, where her ex-boyfriend’s affair with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss was made public last year.

During the first part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion, she told host Andy Cohen: “It's going to be a very long time before I'm going to be able to be fully processed through all those things.

“And I don't want to put my life on hold for you know, some day that I may or may not consider myself quote unquote, fully healed, which I don't know when that will come,” added Madix.

For the unversed, news broke out last March that Sandoval was involved in a six-month long affair with Levis while dating Madix for the last nine years.

The couple shortly called it quits; however, the TomTom owner was severely disparaged online for breaking Ariana’s heart.

Meanwhile, Rachel completely relinquished spotlight in a bid to protect her mental health from online harassment.

She also opted out of appearing in latest season of the reality series.