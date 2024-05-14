Cher wants to tie the knot with Alexander in grand wedding celebration

Cher speaks up about her music on Kelly Clarkson show

Cher wants to tie the knot with her boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards in a grand celebration.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, "Cher is aware how her kids feel about her romance — and they've had some blowout arguments over it, but this is her life and she wants to get married."

"Her kids haven't accepted it — they think AE's bad news and that he's just looking to take their gullible mom to the cleaners," revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, "If she does go through with this silly thing, they hope she has an iron clad prenup."

However, the source mentioned, "Cher figures this will be her last wedding and she's earned every right to have one fit for royalty."

"She loves to spend summers in Europe and the thought of getting married in an old castle really appeals to her, like a scene out of Love Actually. She wants a ceremony that lasts several days with live music and an unforgettable party," explained the tipster.

The source stated, "Cher is madly in love and willing to spend tens of millions to celebrate it."

"She's got the money, so why not? And she wants to do this soon, while AE is still crazy about her," noted an insider.

The source pointed out that Cher's children Chaz and Elijah won't be allowed in the wedding if they don't "behave" and be "respectful" toward AE.

"Either they accept it or they don't come, because Cher won't tolerate any negativity from her kids or anyone else," continued an insider.

The source added, "After being on her own for so long, she's excited about life again."