David Beckham shares shocking epiphany after 27 years of marriage to Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham share four children together

David Beckham has candidly admitted that he and wife Victoria have often wondered how they managed to stay together for 27 years despite numerous challenges.

The 49-year-old former football star revealed that the couple had the "emotional" realisation while watching the recent documentary series about his life.

Reflecting on their journey as they approach their silver wedding anniversary in July, David said, “That’s one of the things we both, me and Victoria, probably both get emotional about, and after watching the documentary after everything was over and we watched it finally, that’s the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, I don’t know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, amazing business and we’re happy,”

He continued, “And yeah, of course, when you’re down with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments.”

The former Manchester United star reminisced about their earlier years, saying, “You know, she was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part.”

He concluded, “Obviously, we were 21 and 22 when we met. We got married when we was 23 and 24 and we had our first son when I was 23, so as soon as we had our first son, Brooklyn, that also added another layer to the family and out responsibilities then were to our son.”