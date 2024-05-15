Emily Blunt shares her daughters' reaction to John Krasinski's new movie IF

Emily Blunt has recently shared her daughters' reaction to their father John Krasinski's new movie IF.



Speaking to Extra, Emily and John revealed that the actor's movie got "two thumbs up from their kids".

John mentioned, "There was added pressure because I made it for them, completely and entirely about their magical world, so this is one I can't screw up."

The actor opened up about that he felt "amazing" and "unbelievable".

"For our kids to have their mom in the movie too was so massive. It was a family affair," remarked the Something Borrowed actor.

To which, Emily concurred and stated, "It's just heart-stopping watching them watch a love letter to them, and they know it. I think they can feel that, his beating heart in this movie."

The Oppenheimer star however earlier revealed that her daughters "don't love watching me on screen".

"Which I understand because I'm their mommy and it's very strange to see me play someone else," continued Emily.

The Fall Guy pointed out that her children "had only seen Jungle Cruise once".

"They didn't like the underwater stuff where I'm trapped and I'm in peril," added Emily.

Earlier, Emily appeared on the Table For Two podcast and reflected on her motherhood journey.

"This year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little."