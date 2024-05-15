Oprah Winfrey's honest reaction to Gayle King in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'

Gayle King opens up about Oprah Winfrey's reaction to her swimsuit edition: More inside

Oprah Winfrey has recently offerend honest reaction to Gayle King in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gayle, who graces the solo cover for the 60th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, recalled running the idea of appearing inside the spread by Oprah

"Oprah said, "You and I have two different ideas of fun. You would enjoy that.' I go, 'I do, I do," she told the outlet.

Citing Oprah's quote, Gayle mentioned, "Oprah said, 'It's so you, you should go for it.' and I do feel it's going for it."

Interestingly, Gayle revealed that if her bestie Oprah and her two children were on board, sh would have opted against it.

"If Oprah, favourite daughter Kirby, favourite son-in-law and favourite son, if any of them said, 'Eh I don't think you should do it,' it would have given me pause, but nobody said that," admitted CBS Mornings host.

Reflecting on appearing inside Sports Illustrated edition, Gayle pointed out, "I was being punked when they called me."

"Never in my wildest dreams. I can't tell you what this means to me. I think it speaks to what Sports Illustrated is and its terms of range of color, age, ethnicity and then all the wide variety of jobs that everybody does," she added.