Tom Brady confesses he's going to be a better parent after Netflix roast

Tom Brady expresses his disappointment over his children reaction to Netflix roast

Tom Brady has recently admitted he didn't like Netflix roast because it affected his children.



During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast's latest episode, Brady said, "I loved when the jokes were about me I thought they were so fun."

"I didn't like the way that affected my kids," revealed the 46-year-old father of three children.

The retired NFL star explained, "It's the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realise I wouldn't do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."

Reflecting on why he agreed to do the roast, Brady mentioned, "I wanted to do the roast because the guy Jeff Ross became someone that I knew, and then you just don't see the full picture all the time."

"So I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent," continued the former football player.

Brady added, "I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it, and at the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Brady shares three children with former wife Gisele Bündchen. He is also a father to Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

For the unversed, The Greatest of All Time Roast discussed about Brady and Bündchen's October 2022 divorce.