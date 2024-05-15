Prince William, Harry's pal's bride-to-be draws comparisons to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and William’s pal is set to tie the knot with Olivia Henson, who is drawing comparisons with young Kate Middleton for her long brown hair, slim frame, and stylist attire.

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor will relinquish his title as one of the most eligible bachelors in Britain by marrying Olivia on June 7.

The couple’s nuptials are ought to be a royal affair due to Hugh’s status as King Charles’ godson and godfather to a young Prince George.

For the unversed, friend of the Windsor brothers was once named the 11th richest person in the UK in The Times’ Rich List 2023.

Meanwhile, Olivia studied at Marlborough College, same as the Princess of Wales. According to the Telegraph, she is of aristocracy having descended from the Hoare banking family, the Marquesses of Bristol and the Dukes of Rutland.

She met Grosvenor in October 2021 via mutual friends and went public with their romance by releasing an official photo of their engagement in April last year.

The upcoming wedding has put Harry and William in a tight spot, who are both dear friends to Hugh, however, will certainly be weighing their options at the prospect of facing each other at the wedding.

It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex will bow out of the nuptials after telling his friend it would be “too awkward” for him to be there, according to Page Six.