Snoop Dogg expresses his excitement for joining The Voice as a judge

Snoop Dogg opens up about joining The Voice season 26 as a judge: More inside

Snoop Dogg has recently expressed his excitement for joining The Voice season 26 as a judge.



During an appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Snoop said, "If you know anything about me, you know I love music of all forms."

The 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper admitted, "This is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and, you know, to be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing."

Snoop opened up that he is fond of all genres and will bring that expertise to Team Snoop.

"That’s what people are going to learn about me is that that’s why I feel like people attract to me because I’m not one-sided," he remarked.

Snoop stated, "I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ."

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop also shared his thoughts about his fellow judges which included Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

"Me and Gwen have been friends for a long time. She’s a California girl, in a real way," noted the music mogul.

Snoop also praised Reba, adding, "I mean, I’m Snoop Dogg, I respect the queen. That is the queen. All hail the mighty queen."

Meanwhile, Snoop is geared up for his Cali to Canada tour this summer ahead of The Voice show.