John Legend explains reason behind 'The Voice' exit

John Legend is ready to say goodbye to The Voice following the end of latest season.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 45-year-old singer expanded on his decision to sit out next season of the singing competition.

"We've always got so many things going on. I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer," he told host Cassie DiLaura.

"I'll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!” the All Of Me singer quipped.

Besides Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will also be stepping away from the show next season; Reba McEntire will return as the recurring coach, and will be joined by The Voice alum Gwen Stefani and newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

Legend weighed in on the future line-up of coaches, and shared: "It's exciting to incorporate some new people into The Voice family. Having Snoop here, he's been here as a mentor before, but having him as a coach, I think is going to be a lot of fun and reinvigorate the show a bit.”

The In My Mind singer continued: "We've been around for 25 seasons and part of how we continue to stay fresh is introducing new coaches to The Voice family, and I think Michael and Snoop will do really well.

“And I'm excited that Gwen and Reba will be back too because they're both wonderful coaches,” he added.