‘One Direction’ Turns 15: Celebrating the Bond, Mourning the Loss

Fans miss late Liam Payne on 15th anniversary of 'One Direction'

It’s a bittersweet feeling for all the Directioners as they do feel happy about the band’s 15th anniversary, but it’s the first one without late member, Liam Payne.

Back in 2010, five boys took part in a show called the X-Factor. They all came in with a dream and not just got a career out of it but also got to experience brotherhood.

With the decision of Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger, One Direction was formed putting together Harry Styles, Liam, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

The pop group started out with their debut single What Makes You Beautiful, which turned out to be a commercial and international success.

It reached to the UK Singles Chart after becoming the most pre-ordered Sony Music Entertainment single in the history.

1D ended their journey as a band in 2016 with their final song History, which ranked at number six at the UK Singles Chart.

Fans have been pouring in their heartfelt wishes to the former band members as they truly feel emotional on this day. It doesn’t feel the same to them especially without Payne.

Taking it to the band’s 10th anniversary post, one fan wrote, “Happy 15 boys. We love you so much and miss Liam. Wishing everyone a wonderful day.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Happy 15 years i miss you so deeply it hurts, thank you for everything you've done to me today and tomorrow actually.”

A third emotional fan wrote, “15, and first without Liam.”

Since their disbandment in 2016, their followers across world had been waiting for their reunion.

However, the boys did have a reunion after nine years, just not the way world expected.

Harry, Louis, Zayn and Niall got together at Liam’s funeral on November 20, 2024.