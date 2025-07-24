Sacha Baron Cohen shares bombshell transformation after Isla Fisher divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen shares physical transformation

Sacha Baron Cohen is turning heads with his jaw-dropping new look, proudly flaunting a seriously chiseled body on the cover of Men’s Fitness UK.

At 53, the actor showed off his sculpted abs, lifting weights and powering through pull-ups in a sneak peek from the magazine’s August issue, shared Wednesday on Instagram.

Known for his bold humour, the Borat star didn't hold back when reacting to the shoot.

Posting the images on his Instagram Stories, Cohen joked, “This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this.”

In another tongue-in-cheek slide, he wrote, “Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three.”

He even introduced a new persona with a laugh, calling himself a “middle aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes.”

This physical transformation wasn't just for looks, it was part of Cohen’s preparation for his latest role as Mephisto, the mysterious new villain in Marvel’s Disney+ series Ironheart.

His dedication marks a significant shift, especially considering how he described his former self as “having the core strength of an arthritic jellyfish,” according to a preview shared by Deadline.

To turn things around, Cohen sought advice from fellow actor Matthew McConaughey, who helped him connect with celebrity trainer Alfonso “The Angry Trainer” Moretti.

Moretti recalled their first virtual session with a bit of humour, saying Cohen looked like “a ruler, straight up and down” during a Zoom call where he stripped to his underwear. But despite that, Moretti believed there was “an athlete in hiding.”

The reveal comes just weeks after Cohen finalized his divorce from Isla Fisher, ending nearly 14 years of marriage.

Now, with a fresh look and a major Marvel role ahead, Sacha Baron Cohen seems ready for his next chapter, fitter, funnier, and more focused than ever.