Jojo Siwa, Chris Hughes ready to take next step?

Jojo Siwa, Chris Hughes confirmed their romantic relationship in June 2025

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to be ready to take their relationship to the next level as talks about new life milestones are making rounds between them.

Hughes revealed to Us Weekly the topic of discussion between the couple.

“We genuinely speak to each other about this,” the 32-year-old shared whether or not marriage and kids are on their planning list.

“When you are absolutely besotted with each other and you are in love with someone, I think it’s fun to look forward to those things,” Hughes elaborated while promoting his campaign with Nutri-Grain.

As per Hughes, the fans may be treated with the delightful news of their wedding.

“Of course I want to get married. I would never shy away from saying that,” he confessed during the interview with the outlet.

“I want to marry and one day I want to have children. We both come from extremely loving families and very wholesome families who care… So it would be nice to reciprocate that going forward.”

It is pertinent to note that Siwa had previously admitted to having the desire to be a mother and she had even decided names of her future children: Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie.

“We haven’t had more than two weeks apart from each other since we’ve come out of the house,” he elaborated.

“We find time to make it work in any moment where we’ve got a number of days off, we’ll spend them together.”

He further added, “It’s tough when we’re away from each other. We just want to be together 24/7 and when we are together, everything is just right. Everything is so calm. It feels like if there was a storm outside, indoors, it would feel like sunshine and rainbows when we’re together.”