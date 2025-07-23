Jason Kelce opens up about 'ridiculous' first meeting with Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce looks back at meeting brother’s girlfriend Taylor Swift for the first time

Jason Kelce had an unusual first meeting with his brother, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The 37-year-old retired NFL star looked back at meeting the pop superstar in the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional Playoff game last year, which Travis deemed to be a “ridiculous” moment.

During the latest episode of Travis and Jason’s podcast, New Heights, the brothers recalled the infamous moment Jason met Taylor when he had ripped his shirt off in reaction to the game.

“Do you understand how proud I am to be the reason that you did this ridiculous pose?” Travis told his brother, jokingly adding, “I feel so seen. This is what my dream was always to make human beings do.”

Jason told the tight end that his reaction was brought on by Travis’ performance “combined with drinking for an entire six hours with Bill's Mafia before the game got me real excited.”

The Philadelphia Eagles centre called it “a f------ really fun day,” adding, “The first time I met your girlfriend, so that was, it was an all timer.”

This is not the first time Jason has looked back at the moment, in a previous episode of the podcast he admitted that his wife, Kylie Kelce, wasn’t particularly pleased with his reaction.

“I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said. "I gave Kylie a heads-up the moment we got into the suite. And she said, ‘Jason don't you dare,’” since she was “already telling me to be on my best behavior cause we were meeting Taylor.”