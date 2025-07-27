Logan Lerman falls in love with 'Only Murders in the Building' set

Logan Lerman found himself having a surprisingly good time on the set of Only Murders in the Building.

The 33 year old actor has joined the hit series for its fifth season and described the atmosphere as “oddly fun.”

He said working with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez turned filming into an experience he’ll always remember.

Logan told People: "It's an oddly fun set to be on."

The actor explained that "sometimes, sets are not that enjoyable". However, he hailed the Only Murders set for being "a really good one".

He shared: "It's so great. That's a really fun show to work on. I had a really good time."

Even with all the excitement, Logan is keeping quiet about who he plays on the show.

“I don’t want to ruin anything, but I’m excited for people to see it,” he teased.

Selena Gomez has also shared how much she enjoys working alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The 33 year old actress said the writers deserve huge credit too, calling their work the secret to the show’s success.

She told Numero: "Sometimes it’s just impossible to keep a straight face for me. They are much better at it than me.

"I love comedy and I have so much fun on set. And I think it is mainly thanks to the writing and to the scriptwriters."