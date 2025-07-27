Charli XCX shares intimate moments from wedding ceremony

Charli XCX did something huge and let the whole world in on the secret.

In a cheeky Instagram post on Saturday, July 26, the Brat hitmaker shared a set of random photos from her surprise wedding with George Daniel.

After tying the knot with the 1975 drummer on July 19 in an intimate ceremony, the musician, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, offered her fans a glimpse into her big day.

Attended by the couple’s close friends and family, the nuptials took place at Hackney Town Hall in London.

"Did something," she captioned the post, attached with a millennial-preferred version of a heart emoji.

The cover photo featured the Official songstress in a stunning Vivienne Westwood bridal gown, clutching a white bouquet and rocking her signature sunglasses.

The following snapshots showed her husband winking at the camera with a cigarette, the newlyweds sharing a tender kiss, and plenty of sweet, intimate moments

For the unversed, the pair first connected professionally in 2021 while working on the collaborative single Spinning with No Rome.

Their romantic relationship became public in May 2022 following which they announced their engagement in July 2023.

When they got engaged, Charli, 32, proudly showed off her ring on social media, marking the milestone with the bold caption, "Charli XCX and George Daniel f***ing for life!!!"