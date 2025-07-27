Justin, Hailey Bieber pack on the PDA at Swag listening party

Justin and Hailey Bieber are still going strong, and their affection for each other was on full display at a listening party for Justin's new album, Swag, in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple shared a passionate kiss at the event, which was hosted by Spotify in collaboration with Justin's new apparel brand, Skylrk.

Justin, 31, shared a carousel of photos from the bash celebrating the surprise record on Instagram, kicking off the party photo dump with a snap of himself and Hailey, 28, locking lips.

In the shot, the Grammy-winning musician and beauty mogul wrapped their arms around each other as they shared a kiss.

"I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life,” Hailey recently told Vogue Italia about navigating their "crazy life" amid speculation about their marriage.

A source recently opened up to People magazine about the new parents' life following the release of Swag, which Justin made on his own terms after making big career changes.

"Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album," the source said. "Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years."

The couple's PDA-filled appearance comes shortly after Hailey opened up about the challenges of navigating their life in the public eye.

Despite the speculation, the Biebers seem more in love than ever, and their affection for each other was evident in the photos and videos they shared from the listening party.