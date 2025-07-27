Selena Gomez plans to change 'sweet' things with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco are getting ready to tie the knot, and the singer has already shared some sweet details about their forthcoming nuptials.

In a new interview clip shared by her brand Rare Beauty on Friday, July 25, Gomez, 33, revealed that she doesn't want a big cake for their wedding dessert.

Instead, she prefers a smaller and more intimate treat, reserved for herself and Blanco, 37.

The Single Soon sonstress's dessert of choice? Biscuits and gravy, specifically her Nana's recipe. "I think I’d want a mini one for just us that we can freeze,” she said.

“My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy. But not just anyone’s recipe: ‘My Nana’s biscuits and gravy,’ she said. ‘That sounds like dessert to me.’"

Despite Gomez's recent dessert dishing, she and Blanco — who got engaged in December 2024 — have “not yet” begun planning their wedding.

During the July 10 episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Blanco explained that the couple hasn’t begun wedding planning because they “both need to chill" and have “both been working so much.”

When they do start planning, Blanco teased that their wedding will be "chill." He also shared a glimpse into his relationship with Gomez, telling host Jake Shane that while he doesn’t usually like to lay in bed, “with Selena, I can do it all day.”

The singer, he added, “makes me want to hang out and cuddle — just watch things, just eat food and have piles of food around us and have the best time ever.”

The pair has been open about how food plays a key role in their relationship, with Blanco previously telling People magazine that he goes “all out” for dates with the Disney Channel alum.

“For Valentine's Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theater nachos, I found her favorite pickles from Texas and I deep-fried them for her. Then [I had] all her candies and Hot Cheetos,” Blanco recalled.