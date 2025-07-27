Travis Kelce grabs attention with career rumours 

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another high-stakes NFL season, veteran tight end Travis Kelce continues to command attention both on and off the field.
With three Super Bowl rings under his belt and a blossoming relationship with global superstar Taylor Swift, the 35-year-old is balancing a loaded professional schedule with growing off-field ventures.
Kelce's recent activities have sparked speculation about his future in football. A playful exchange on X (formerly Twitter) with Roblox founder David Baszucki about his supposed "gardening skills" and appearance in the Roblox game "Grow a Garden" led to Kelce posting a cheeky line: "Can't talk! Too busy planting away." While humorous, the post carried undertones, and fans are buzzing about potential retirement plans
Kelce's cameo in the popular game wasn't just a PR stunt. He issued whimsical weather commands and helped turn the virtual space into a sports-themed spectacle.
This latest digital appearance follows a pattern. Kelce is now featured in Happy Gilmore 2, adds executive producing credits to his growing resume, and co-hosts a successful podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, who recently retired himself.
Speaking about his career earlier this year, Kelce shared, "I don't know what next year's going to feel like... I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March or April."
That uncertainty, paired with his expanding media presence, suggests Kelce is keeping his options wide open.
Despite a statistically down year, Kelce's still the go-to target for Patrick Mahomes, especially on key downs. But the toll is evident. At 35, he's taken more hits, carried a heavier burden, and faced the constant media magnifying glass, especially with Swift now firmly in the spotlight alongside him.
