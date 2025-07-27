Taylor Swift to surprise fans with 'good news' after Travis Kelce update

Taylor Swift is gearing up to send her fans into a frenzy with some "good news," after taking a break from the spotlight to spend quality time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Since wrapping up her Eras Tour in December 2024 after performing 149 shows across 5 continents and 51 cities, the Cruel Summer chart-topper took a short hiatus from her musical ventures to enjoy personal time with friends and family.

However, she may already be back in the studio, reportedly working on a "top secret" project to surprise fans.

A confidant divulged that, "Taylor was in Los Angeles on Thursday filming a new music video."

"It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat," the insider further spilled the beans.

They highlighted that while she has taken a step back from her musical endeavours to spend more time with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the 14-time Grammy winner is still quietly working on a few projects out of love for her fans.

"Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans," the source told US Sun on Saturday, July 26.

The news comes hot on the heels of another headline-making moment when Swift, 35, finally made her long-awaited debut on her boyfriend’s Instagram grid.

Earlier this week, the NFL star melted hearts after posting a 13-photo carousel on his social media, featuring adorable snapshots of the couple together for the very first time.