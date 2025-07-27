Adam Sandler keeps Cameron Boyce’s legacy alive in 'Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler gave fans an emotional surprise in Happy Gilmore 2 by keeping Cameron Boyce’s memory alive.

Six years after the young Disney channel star's sudden passing in his sleep, the comedian made sure his former Grown Ups costar had a special place in his new film.

In one scene of the movie, released on July 25, a TV screen in the background showed Cameron Boyce while a character worked the check‑in booth.

Fans quickly noticed the subtle tribute, and many believe the footage was from an episode of the Disney Channel series Jessie, where Boyce rose to fame.

The moment sparked heartfelt reactions online. One fan wrote on X, “Adam Sandler including Cameron Boyce in #HappyGilmore2 as a cameo is so heartwarming. He really loved that kid and I’m so glad he keeps his memory alive.”

Another added, “Adam Sandler honoring Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 melts my heart.”

This was not the first time Sandler paid tribute to Boyce. Back in 2020, he added a special message during the credits of his Netflix movie Hubie Halloween.

The tribute read, “In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day,” alongside a photo of Boyce.

Boyce died in July 2019 at the age of 20. His family confirmed to E! News that his death was caused by a seizure linked to an ongoing medical condition he was being treated for.

Soon after the tragic news, Sandler shared his grief in a heartfelt post on Twitter.

“Too young,” he wrote. “Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around.”

Sandler continued, “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.”

However, seemingly Adam Sandler's recent tribute shows fans how much the late actor meant to him.