Sabrina Carpenter gets playful with 'Man’s Best Friend' tracklist reveal

Sabrina Carpenter is taking a unique approach to unveil the tracklist of her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend.

Recruiting some lucky fans and a golden retriever, the Please Please Please chart topper is sharing names of the tracks from her seventh album with a creative twist.

Starting from July 23, the 26-year-old pop sensation has revealed five out of 12 song names, in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts.

Earlier this week she posted a photo of fan Mariah cradling the furry pal in her arms with a caption that read, "track #12 is Goodbye but mariah is helping us say hello to our tracklist reveal."

Two days later, the Espresso hitmaker introduced track 11, House Tour, featuring fan Neriah in a similar snapshot.

Over the next few days track 10, Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Happy, Go Go Juice (track 9) and When Did You Get Hot? (track 8) made their way onto social media.

With nearly half of the tracklist already revealed, fans are eagerly waiting to see more song names drop ahead of the album’s release on August 29 via Island Records.

Her supporters have been loving Sabrina’s innovative decision to revealing the Man’s Best Friend tracklist, a move that follows heavy criticism of the album’s original cover art.

In response to the backlash, she later released two alternate covers, seemingly to soften the reaction.