Dua Lipa vibes hard with fiancé Callum Turner at Oasis concert

A month after setting the stage on fire, Dua Lipa returned to Wembley Stadium, not as a performer, but as a fan.

Joined by her fiance Callum Turner and a few friends, the Levitating hitmaker attended Oasis’s second show in London.

The Grammy winner and the Masters of the Air star were spotted singing their hearts out to one of the band’s most iconic tracks.

In a short video posted by Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais, the engaged couple cosied up as they belted out Don’t Look Back in Anger during the band’s concert on Saturday, July 26.

Turner, who was hugging his fiancée from behind, sported a denim jacket over a white shirt, while the singer wore a sheer white top.

The New Rules songstress performed at the same venue just last month as part of her Radical Optimism tour, playing two consecutive nights in London.

The London shows marked the Gallagher brothers’ return to the city after 16 years.

Oasis are back in London, kicking off a run of seven sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium for their reunion tour.

Notably, Dua Lipa, 29, and Callum Turner, 35, were among the 90,000 fans who attended the electrifying concert over the weekend.